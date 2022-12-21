Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 56,116 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,274 tonnes of import cargo and 42,370 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 54,274 comprised of 18 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,886 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 42,370 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 1,842 tonnes comprised of 1,666 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 176 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 290 containers comprising of 02 containers import and 288 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 00 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 47 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s loaded containers while 82 of 20’s and 651 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only ship namely, MT Karachi has berthed at Karachi Port.

About 03 ships namely, Cma Cgm Rabelais, Purano Galaxy and Kang Hong have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Pina, MSC Michigan VII and Kanha left the Port on Tuesday morning while three more ships, Straits Star, Libera B and World Progress are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 133,516 tonnes, comprising 97,888 tonnes imports cargo and 35,628 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,309` Containers (2,985 TEUs Imports and 1,324 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Lady Linn, Maersk Chicago and MSC Asya& another containers ship ‘MSC Lana’ carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on Tuesday, 20th Dec- 2022.

