AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 56,116 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,274 tonnes of import cargo and 42,370 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 54,274 comprised of 18 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,886 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 42,370 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 1,842 tonnes comprised of 1,666 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 176 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 290 containers comprising of 02 containers import and 288 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 00 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 47 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s loaded containers while 82 of 20’s and 651 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only ship namely, MT Karachi has berthed at Karachi Port.

About 03 ships namely, Cma Cgm Rabelais, Purano Galaxy and Kang Hong have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Pina, MSC Michigan VII and Kanha left the Port on Tuesday morning while three more ships, Straits Star, Libera B and World Progress are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 133,516 tonnes, comprising 97,888 tonnes imports cargo and 35,628 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,309` Containers (2,985 TEUs Imports and 1,324 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Lady Linn, Maersk Chicago and MSC Asya& another containers ship ‘MSC Lana’ carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on Tuesday, 20th Dec- 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

July-Nov services sector deficit falls over 50pc to $865m YoY

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Capital market in 2023: Low PE will continue due to external debt, political noise: Topline

Read more stories