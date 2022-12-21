LG elections in Islamabad: ECP rejects govt’s decision to increase number of UCs

ISLAMABAD: The national electoral body has dismissed as being in violation of the law, the federal government’s decision to increase the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) from 101 to 125, indicating that the local government elections in ICT would be held on the already announced date of December 31 under the existing arrangement.

Just a day earlier, the Interior Ministry, on Monday, notified that the number of UCs in ICT were increased from 101 to 125 under Sections 4(1) and 6(1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015.

This move was strongly criticised by different political and public circles that saw it as a measure to delay the LG polls against the backdrop of increased public popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that won most of the recent by-polls of the assemblies.

The Section 4(1) states that the government shall, by notification, specify the local area as UCs within the jurisdiction of ICT.

Section 6(1) reads that the government shall, by notification in the official gazette, determine the number of UCs within ICT.

But, in its order issued Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), under Article 140A(2) and Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, as well as other relevant laws, declared that the federal government’s Monday notification was in violation of Section 4 (4) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015.

Four-member ECP comprising of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Nisar Ahmed Durrani and former Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the verdict.

The Section 4(4) restricts the government from altering the limits of local area in ICT after the announcement of LG election schedule in that area.

Article 140A(2) of the constitution provides that LG elections shall be held by the ECP.

Article 218 (3) states that it shall be the duty of the ECP to organise and conduct elections and to ensure that the polls are conducted “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.”

In October this year, the ECP issued LG polls schedule for 101 UCs of ICT. Previously, the ECP fixed December 24 as date for LG elections in ICT but later revised it to December 31 on account of reported engagements of some senior ECP officials on December 24.

Meanwhile, the electoral body, Tuesday, reserved its verdict in a case seeking removal of Chairman PTI Imran Khan from party chairmanship following his disqualification by ECP in Toshakhana case.

