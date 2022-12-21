KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 20, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
310,708,632 207,543,284 7,516,160,235 4,867,988,968
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 440,245,490 (577,669,954) (137,424,464)
Local Individuals 5,125,286,536 (5,529,888,374) (404,601,837)
Local Corporates 3,798,831,398 (3,256,805,096) 542,026,301
