Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd                  14-12-2022   20-12-2022                                   20-12-2022
(UMBLTFC1) U
Microfinance
Bank Ltd                        20-12-2022   21-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st              11-12-2022   22-12-2022     NIL                           22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd          16-12-2022   22-12-2022     Nil                           22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile
 Mills Ltd                      16-12-2022   23-12-2022     NIL                           23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd           17-12-2022   23-12-2022                                   23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd            22-12-2022   23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd            20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                   26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Ltd                        20-12-2022   26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                     23-12-2022   26-12-2022     10% (i) (B)     21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd           20-12-2022   27-12-2022     200% (F)        16-12-2022    27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd             21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd      21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                     21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                       21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd                 21-12-2022   27-12-2022     25%R            19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS
Bank Ltd                        15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd              21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.              22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd         26-12-2022   28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd          27-12-2022   28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd          16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd            23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                   29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd          17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                   21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd      23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd               23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf
Foundation                      24-12-2022   30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                     24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Amtex Ltd                       23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Imperial Ltd                    23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD #                   24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                     28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd.                   30-12-2022   31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd.                26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd.                    27-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                        27-12-2022   2-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                 2-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd                        3-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering                     5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23      460%              3-Jan-23     12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                     6-Jan-23     15-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar
Mills Ltd                       13-Jan-23    21-Jan-23      15% (B)          11-Jan-23     21-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Ltd           20-Jan-23    26-Jan-23                                     26-Jan-23
Jauharabad Sugar
Mills Ltd                       21-Jan-23    28-Jan-23      10% (F)          19-Jan-23     28-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

