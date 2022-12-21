KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd 14-12-2022 20-12-2022 20-12-2022 (UMBLTFC1) U Microfinance Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 21-12-2022 Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 22-12-2022 Nil 22-12-2022 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022 (TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 22-12-2022 23-12-2022 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2022 28-12-2022 JS Investments Ltd 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 26-12-2022 28-12-2022 (TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 27-12-2022 28-12-2022 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-12-2022 29-12-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2022 30-12-2022 Nimir Resins Industrial Chemicals Ltd 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD . 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 First Capital Equities Ltd 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Altern Energy Ltd 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Amtex Ltd 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Imperial Ltd 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 30-12-2022 31-12-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd. 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd. 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 Summit Bank Ltd 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 Escorts Investment Bank Ltd 3-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 6-Jan-23 15-Jan-23 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 13-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 Engro Corporation Ltd 20-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 21-Jan-23 28-Jan-23 10% (F) 19-Jan-23 28-Jan-23 Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

