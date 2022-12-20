AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Nov coal imports from Russia jump in face of bottlenecks

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 06:33pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: China’s coal imports from Russia in November rebounded from a four-month low in the prior month despite transport bottlenecks in Russia, as utilities increased purchases to meet rising winter heating demand.

China brought in 7.16 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday. That compared with 6.43 million tonnes in October, and 5.11 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Chinese buyers favour Russian coal for its high quality and low prices, with Western countries having imposed trading sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

As the four-month long winter heating season in northern China began in mid-November, utilities have accelerated inventory building to cope with the growing consumption.

China’s Nov coal imports rise on stockpiling for winter

Most Russian coal exports to China are seaborne cargoes, typically transferred to Russia’s Far East ports from coal mines by rail and then shipped to northern Chinese ports. There is also small volume of cargoes transported directly to China by rail.

But eastbound rail capacity in Russia has been overwhelmed in the past months. Rising demand for Asia-bound cargoes and harsh winter weather has worsened the infrastructure bottlenecks and would limit its coal sales to China.

Arrivals of Indonesian coal in November rose 11.6% from a month earlier to 20.04 million tonnes, customs data showed. That was also up 2.8% from the same period in 2021.

China’s domestic thermal coal prices were high in November as tight curbs on movements imposed under Bejing’s then-zero COVID tolerance policy clogged transportation. That made lower-quality Indonesian coal more attractive to Chinese utilities.

But as China eases COVID controls and the logistics situation improves, domestic coal prices could fall and compete with imported cargoes, traders said.

The customs data also showed China’s coal imports from Mongolia stood at 3.77 million tonnes in November, compared with 3.81 million tonnes in October.

No coal imports from Australia were recorded in November.

China Russia coal imports Russian coal China’s coal imports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Nov coal imports from Russia jump in face of bottlenecks

Energy saving plan: govt to seek provinces’ support for early closure of markets, restaurants

Meltdown at PSX: Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Babar Azam still wants to captain Pakistan despite England whitewash

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Read more stories