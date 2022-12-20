Sri Lankan shares slide for 4th day as financials, industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest losing streak since Nov. 21, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index ended 1.36% lower at 8,508.53, with top drags conglomerate Lanka IOC Plc and LOLC Finance Plc losing 7.1% and 3.9%, respectively.

The trading volume fell to 70.8 million shares from 74.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.82 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.73 million) from 2.52 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 1.24 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.80 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

The island nation’s National Consumer Price Index data for November is expected tomorrow after market hours.