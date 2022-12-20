AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares slide for 4th day as financials, industrials weigh

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 04:50pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest losing streak since Nov. 21, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index ended 1.36% lower at 8,508.53, with top drags conglomerate Lanka IOC Plc and LOLC Finance Plc losing 7.1% and 3.9%, respectively.

The trading volume fell to 70.8 million shares from 74.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.82 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.73 million) from 2.52 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 1.24 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.80 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

The island nation’s National Consumer Price Index data for November is expected tomorrow after market hours.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares slide for 4th day as financials, industrials weigh

Meltdown at PSX: Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Babar Azam still wants to captain Pakistan despite England whitewash

Read more stories