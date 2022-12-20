Hong Kong stocks close well down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with big losses Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia, after the bank of Japan surprised markets with a shift away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.33 percent, or 258.01 points, to 19,094.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.07 percent, or 33.35 points, to 3,073.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also lost 1.20 percent, or 24.12 points, to 1,979.08.