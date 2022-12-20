AGL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.81%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-7.38%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.12%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.13%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.56%)
EPCL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.45%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.27%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.88%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-10.51%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.48%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.54%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.35%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.76%)
OGDC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.79%)
PAEL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-8.82%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.73%)
TELE 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-12.22%)
TPL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.25%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-8.15%)
WAVES 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 3,900 Decreased By -166.1 (-4.09%)
BR30 13,836 Decreased By -781 (-5.34%)
KSE100 39,551 Decreased By -1419.5 (-3.46%)
KSE30 14,568 Decreased By -507.8 (-3.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close well down

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2022 01:46pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with big losses Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia, after the bank of Japan surprised markets with a shift away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.33 percent, or 258.01 points, to 19,094.80.

Hong Kong stocks close with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.07 percent, or 33.35 points, to 3,073.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also lost 1.20 percent, or 24.12 points, to 1,979.08.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close well down

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss in inter-bank market

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Pakistan suffer first whitewash at home as England cruise to third Test win

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Read more stories