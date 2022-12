Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

Marred by political upheaval and a vulnerable economic situation, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 1,400 points during trading on Tuesday.

At around 3:20pm, and minutes before the sessions ends, the KSE-100 Index was trading below the 40,000 level at 39,731.34, a decline of 1239.48 points, or 3.03%.

It had earlier hit a low of 39,533.03 in intra-day trading, a fall of 1,438 points or 3.5%.

KSE-100 loses over 330 points as political uncertainty persists

Across-the-board pressure was witnessed as investors looked to offload their holdings in the face of rising political volatility and economic uncertainty in Pakistan.

The market has been under pressure for some time. Just last week, the PSX witnessed massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 550 points over domestic and international developments. It gained to finish higher on Friday, but began this week on a negative note again.

Market analysts believe the pressure is likely to continue in the face of rising political noise along with an uncertain economic situation.

“Announcement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is leading to market pressure,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The pressure has increased especially after Monday's development,” she said.

Louder political noise comes in tandem with a dire economic situation as foreign exchange reserves deplete to a critical level, while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to get delayed.

Meanwhile, analysts also said that the World Bank's approval of $1.692 billion for flood-relief activities in Sindh should have had a positive impact but political noise is overshadowing the positive news as well.

“The market is expected to remain under pressure till December 23 until clarity is achieved on the political front,” added Tawfik.

Arsalan Siddiqui, Head of Research at Optimus Research, said the ongoing political turmoil is causing panic in the market.

“Delay in the IMF programme is also an issue,” he told Business Recorder. “IMF's conditions are difficult to meet and government's willingness to take the required measures to appease the lender remains to be seen.

“If the IMF does not come on board, then the government's ability to meet Pakistan's liquidity needs would become a major concern.

"The market is likely to remain under duress until clarity on the economic and political fronts is achieved."

This is an intra-day update