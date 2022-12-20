LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts since 1947

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought complete details of Toshakhana gifts since creation of Pakistan by January 16 received by political rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries.

Earlier, a law officer objected to the maintainability of petition, saying the record of Toshakhana articles was confidential in nature and could not be made public. The court at this observed that how the details were confidential when a buyer/retainer of Toshakhana items was supposed to declare his purchases in the annual tax returns. Let the court decide whether the matter was confidential or not, observed the court and directed the law office to present the details.

The court was hearing a petition of a bar member, Munir Ahmad, against non-provision of details of Toshakhana. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the people of Pakistan had a right to know every act done by public functionaries and their chosen representatives.

He said the right to information was an integral part of a progressive democratic state. He said the right to information in all matters of public importance is indisputably a fundamental right guaranteed under Article(s) 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.

He said the public at large was entitled to know details of every public transaction and acquire information in all matters of public importance. The counsel asked the court to direct the respondents to make public the details of assets gifted to rulers as well as bureaucrats. He also sought details of the methodology used to determine the price of Toshakhana articles.

