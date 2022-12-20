AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil margins, premiums open the week down

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil margins and cash premiums snapped a week-long gain, falling on the first trading day, on the back of thin spot activity. Some buying interest for early January parcels capped weakness.

Cash differentials for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil fell to $1.41 a barrel, down 6 cents day on day. Refining margins fell by more than $4 to $38.31 a barrel.

Jet fuel refining margins fell by a similar magnitude, closing the session at $35.31 a barrel. Regrade narrowed by 80 cents to $3 a barrel. China’s diesel and gasoline exports continued to surge in November, hitting their highest levels since June and May 2021 respectively, as refiners dashed to use up their 2022 export quotas and sell down rising inventory.

Oil rose on Monday after tumbling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

South Korea said on Monday it will extend by up to six months tax breaks on some fuel oil products, fuel used for electricity generation and passenger car purchases beyond the end-2022 expiry to help ease the burden of higher living costs. The tax break on diesel, liquefied petroleum gas butane, and gasoline will be effective until the end of April next year, while the margin of the break for gasoline will be reduced to 25% from 37%, the finance ministry said in a statement.

State energy firms Saudi Aramco and Sinopec plan to build a new refinery-petrochemical complex in southeast China which will commence operations by the end of 2025. The companies have signed a heads of agreement to build the complex at Gulei, Fujian province, which will include a 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a 1.5 million tonnes per year cracker, Aramco said in a statement on Sunday.

Saudi Aramco Gasoil Jet fuel Chinese economy China’s diesel and gasoline exports

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil margins, premiums open the week down

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories