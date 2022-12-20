AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ATC extends interim bail of IK, others

Fazal Sher Published 20 Dec, 2022 07:15am
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Monday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others till January 10 in a terrorism case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing Khan’s bail plea extended interim bail till January 10 in a case against him and others. At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, filed an application before the court seeking an exemption from personal appearance before it on medical grounds which the court approved.

Awan told the court that the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is in Lahore and cannot appear before the court due to his medical condition.

The Sangjani police station on October 24 booked the PTI chairman and other leaders in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism and violation of section 144 during the protests. The first information report (FIR) was registered at Sangjani police station under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

