KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 19, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
166,809,961 119,142,711 4,291,031,252 3,041,829,067
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 167,218,271 (1,122,611,303) (955,393,031)
Local Individuals 2,425,603,844 (2,429,388,489) -3,784,645
Local Corporates 2,344,444,757 (1,385,267,081) 959,177,676
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
