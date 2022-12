Malaysia’s November exports rise 15.6% on-year, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports rose by 15.6% in November, above expectations, government data showed on Monday.

November’s exports had been expected to grow 13.2%, according to eight economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in November grew 15.6% from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a 20.9% increase.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 22.3 billion ringgit ($5.05 billion) in November.