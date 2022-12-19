AGL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
ANL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
AVN 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.18%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.9%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.85%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.47%)
FLYNG 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.86%)
GGL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.72%)
MLCF 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
OGDC 71.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.89%)
TPL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.21%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.61%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
TRG 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.91%)
WAVES 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -45.4 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,615 Decreased By -249.3 (-1.68%)
KSE100 40,861 Decreased By -440.2 (-1.07%)
KSE30 15,113 Decreased By -128.3 (-0.84%)
Australian shares inch lower over global recession fears

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 10:42am
Australian shares edged lower in a choppy session on Monday, as hawkish tones from major central banks continued to mount fears of the global economy slipping into recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 7,141.4 by 2331 GMT, after closing 0.9% lower on Friday.

Moves were in tandem with a global sell-off after central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland last week slowed the pace of their aggressive interest rate hikes, however, signalled that the battle to tame inflation is far from over.

Financials led the losses, dropping 0.7%, with the so called ‘Big Four’ banks slipping between 0.1% and 0.8%.

Australian shares head for weekly loss on global recession fears

Tech Stocks lost 0.4%, following a sharp drop in tech-heavy Nasdaq index on Friday.

Gold stocks added 1.5% and were the top gainers on the index tracking a rise in bullion prices.

Australia’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining jumped 0.8%, after it announced that its Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Biswas will retire from his role.

Miners rose 0.5%, as iron ore prices soared on optimism over China’s economic recovery prospects in 2023, with traders largely brushing aside a wave of local COVID-19 infections.

Sector majors BHP and Rio Tinto rose 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks gained 0.3%, with oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos adding 0.9% and 0.07%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11576.16.

Consumer confidence in the country fell sharply in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since the figures were first compiled in 1988, a survey showed on Monday.

Australian shares

