PML-N can’t run away from polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not be able to use its “subsidiary” Election Commission (ECP) to run away from elections.

The PTI leader in his tweet on Sunday said that they are afraid that the PML-N might try to escape the people’s court with the help of its “partner” ECP. He added that they would follow the PML-N.

The former information minister said that in a democratic country, it is the people who have the ultimate authority to make decisions, and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government should acknowledge the people’s rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022