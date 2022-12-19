PIC treats 85,000 patients, including 1,200 Afghans

PESHAWAR: The newly established cardiology hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has examined more than 85,000 patients including 1,200 Afghan national patients during its first two years.

The Spokesperson of the hospital Riffat Anjum shared the performance reports of PIC on Sunday that the hospital has completed two years of its establishment and said that more than 85,000 heart disease patients including 13,000 children of heart disease and 1200 Afghan national were examined during this tenure.

According to reports more than 2,300 surgeries of heart disease patients were performed, while more than 16,000 angiography and angioplasty were done successfully. Similarly, more than 400 children underwent heart surgeries while more than 600 children underwent angiography and angioplasty. In the PIC emergency, at least 22,000 heart disease patients were treated, including more than 500 Afghan national patients. Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is the hospital that provides the most facilities on the health card in the province as about 23,000 patients were treated free of cost under health card.

