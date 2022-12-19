Dr N A Baloch’s services for development of Sindhi culture recalled

HYDERABAD: Speakers have paid glowing tributes to Dr Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch for his excellent and valuable services for the fortification and development of Sindhi culture, language, literature and folklore of Sindh.

They said that Dr. Baloch visited every nook and corner of the province to preserve the culture and history of Sindh and spent his entire life working to document everything about the land of Sufis. This they said while addressing a session held at Sindh University after cutting the cake at the 105th birth anniversary organized by Dr. NA Baloch Chair here on Friday.

Director of the Chair Dr. Fayaz Latif said that Dr. Baloch had rendered great services for the growth of Sindhi folk literature and he was a person who had performed the work of institutions, which was commendable.

“Even today there are people in Sindh, who are following in the footsteps of Dr. Baloch, but they get tired after a short walk in the academic and literary fields and there is no continuity in their work. That’s why we don’t get the required results”, he said. He said that Dr. Baloch never got tired and whatever work he put his hand in, he did it to perfection, adding that the literary and academic labor done by Dr. Baloch on folk literature needed to be further developed and researched.

Dr. Fayaz Latif announced that Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch Chair will organize a national level conference on folk literature in February next year.

Renowned writer Nafees Ahmed Nashad said that he was close to Dr. NA Baloch and always found him carrying out his academic, literary and research work without any break, adding that he also continued to do the educational labor and faced the unnecessary criticism and injuries of his contemporaries with patience. He said that people knew Dr. NA Baloch as the best researcher and writer, but another important introduction to his personality was that he neither did any harm to anyone in his life, nor did he reply to anyone for personal criticism.

“Dr Baloch’s arguments were always based upon personal observations and research”, he said and added that he would love Sindh, its culture, civilization and Sindhi language unconditionally.

Senior journalist and poet Niaz Panhwar said that Dr. NA Baloch pursued his PhD from abroad; even then he used to go to rural areas and interact with common people so that he could revive folk literature. He stated that the only sign of a great person was that there would be no arrogance in his personality and he will listen to everyone, encourage them and engage in literary conversations across the board. He said that the topic of knowledge was the most important for Dr. Baloch. His passion was to do educational and literary work. “The credit for the development of folk literature, Sindhi dictionary and language that we are proud of today goes to Dr. NA Baloch”, he said

Director Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch Institute of Heritage Research Jamshoro Dr. Altaf Mehboob said that Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch had done great work on Sindhi linguistics, vocabulary, literature and folklore, which was a great treasure for the people of the province and it paved a way for new researchers to conduct further research on these subjects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022