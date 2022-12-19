AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Inditex profit jumps as retailer lifts prices

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

MADRID: Zara owner Inditex posted a 24% increase in net profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year, as price rises helped offset weakening global demand for clothing.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer’s store and online sales rose 19% from a year ago, slightly faster than analysts had expected. Price rises of 5% or more across some ranges since the spring helped drive sales, analysts said.

The company, whose brands also include Massimo Dutti and Bershka, said its net profit rose to 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion) from 2.5 billion euros a year ago during the first nine months of the year.

Net profit for the quarter was up 6 percent to 1.3 billion euros, in line with market forecasts according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares in Inditex were up 2.8% at 12:30 GMT.

The company has outperformed some rivals since Marta Ortega, the daughter of founder-owner Amancio Ortega, took the helm as non-executive chair in April.

“The sales outperformance may reflect the quality of the product design and offering as well as the more attractive price point compared to peers as price increases appear to be less than the wider market,” Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane said.

Zara Inditex Inditex profit

Comments

1000 characters

Inditex profit jumps as retailer lifts prices

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories