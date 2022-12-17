CENTCOM chief’s visit aimed at reaffirming security ties: US embassy

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla, visited Islamabad from December 14-16 to hold meetings with Pakistani military leadership and to reaffirm security ties, the US embassy said here Friday.

In a statement, the embassy said that General Kurilla met with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to conduct a review of troops and discuss bilateral security cooperation and efforts to promote regional stability.

During his visit, it added that General Kurilla met Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at the Joint Staff Headquarters to reaffirm the bilateral commitment to partnership and addressing shared security challenges.

General Kurilla also visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the security situation along the border with Afghanistan.

“For 75 years, the United States has valued our long-standing bilateral partnership with Pakistan, including through more than $97 million provided this year to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan,” it stated.

As Pakistan continues to recover from the floods, it added that the US government support will remain steadfast.

