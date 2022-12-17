IK’s spouse: Another audio clip surfaces

ISLAMABAD: Another alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, over the Toshakhana gifts is taking round on social media in which she can be heard talking to the former administrator of the ex-prime minister’s residence in Bani Gala.

The former first lady can be heard talking to the ex-administrator, identified as Inam Khan, for taking photos of the Toshakhana gifts coming into Bani Gala. Bushra could be allegedly heard chiding Inam and instructing him to not take photos of the things coming inside their house and to only snap pictures of the things that are being taken out.“From now onwards, you will not enter [my] house and stay where you are with those pictures,” the ex-first lady told the ex-Bani Gala administrator.

