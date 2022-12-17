AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 16, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
176,528,412            116,971,294        4,947,473,067           3,198,671,348
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     337,582,447     (860,502,286)        (522,919,838)
Local Individuals          2,825,157,331     (3,076,333,802)      (251,176,470)
Local Corporates           2,435,911,478     (1,661,815,168)        774,096,308
===============================================================================

