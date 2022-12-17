KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 16, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
176,528,412 116,971,294 4,947,473,067 3,198,671,348
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 337,582,447 (860,502,286) (522,919,838)
Local Individuals 2,825,157,331 (3,076,333,802) (251,176,470)
Local Corporates 2,435,911,478 (1,661,815,168) 774,096,308
