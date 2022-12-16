Paying tribute: Pakistan remembers APS martyrs

The eighth anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar (APS) attack is being observed on Friday with the main function of the tragic incident held in APS, it was reported.

On this day in 2014, more than 149 people, including 132 children and staff members, lost their lives when heavily armed militants stormed into the APS Peshawar.

The commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the APS carnage.

Following the attack, the government had launched a 20-point National Action Plan to defeat terrorism.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that even after eight years, memories of the poignant attack were “fresh in our hearts”.

“Dec 16 will always remind us of the martyrs and their sacrifices,” the official handle of the president quoted Alvi as saying.

He said that the entire nation was united to end terrorism and that nothing could dent this determination.

“This day also reminds the world that terrorism is a common problem which needs to be addressed collectively,” the president added.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said December 16 was the day for the entire country to “stand united against terrorism”.

"This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

"This struggle of ours is going on and it will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until this monster is completely eliminated,” the PM tweeted.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also tweeted, saying this day would always be a reminder of the martyrs’ great sacrifices.

“Today we pay tribute to the parents of the children and their brave teachers. We pray that God raises the ranks of the martyrs and bestows patience on their families,” Sanaullah said.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said the pain of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy is still fresh in the nation’s heart.

He further said that the resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS have reinforced the nation’s resolve to root out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

"Nation will never forget: when one of the most horrific acts of terrorism in our history happened - the attack on innocent children of APS Peshawar and their teachers," former PM Imran Khan tweeted.

"It is also the day when we came together as a nation & resolved to take on & defeat terrorism."