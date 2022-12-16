US CENTCOM chief meets COAS

ISLAMABAD: General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM) along with a delegation discussed regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Kurilla visited GHQ, Rawalpindi on Thursday and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan.

It stated that a smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. Later, Commander CENTCOM called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir followed by delegation-level meeting. “Matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed during the meeting,” the ISPR further stated.

It added that the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace.

The delegation will also visit Torkham and will be apprised on counter terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

