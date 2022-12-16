AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Dec 16, 2022
Pakistan

Moonis reassures IK over dissolution of Punjab PA

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and reassured him to support his decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

As per the sources here on Thursday, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters related to the current political situation, dissolution of the assemblies and future electoral alliance. The two leaders also discussed future policies regarding the next elections. Elahi conveyed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s message to Imran Khan, expressing confidence in his (Khan) decision. “We will dissolve the Punjab Assembly on Khan’s call,” the PML-Q leader said.

It may be mentioned that a day earlier, Moonis Elahi met with the PTI chairman and vowed to abide by the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.

On this occasion, the former premier apprised the PML-Q leader of the senior leadership meeting held on Thursday and took Elahi into confidence on the decisions taken during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman continued to consult with the party leaders on the political situation. PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Musrat Cheema, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others participated in these meetings. To increase the pressure on the government, they discussed a plan to compel the National Assembly Speaker to accept the resignations of the PTI parliamentarians.

Khan also held a meeting with the legislators from Rajanpur, Leyah, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh districts.

PTI Imran Khan Moonis Elahi PMLQ

