AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Dec 16, 2022
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 15, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
290,612,002            186,852,797         8,667,617,902          5,717,173,273
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      507,518,489     (1,439,939,220)     (932,420,730)
Local Individuals           4,366,823,445     (4,360,750,297)         6,073,148
Local Corporates            4,711,679,566     (3,785,331,984)       926,347,582
===============================================================================

