KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 15, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
290,612,002 186,852,797 8,667,617,902 5,717,173,273
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 507,518,489 (1,439,939,220) (932,420,730)
Local Individuals 4,366,823,445 (4,360,750,297) 6,073,148
Local Corporates 4,711,679,566 (3,785,331,984) 926,347,582
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
