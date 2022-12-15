KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 14, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
184,403,828 113,772,224 4,543,048,599 2,752,909,472
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 389,965,941 (401,853,327) (11,887,387)
Local Individuals 2,994,391,908 (3,068,907,175) (74,515,267)
Local Corporates 1,913,866,844 (1,827,464,190) 86,402,653
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments