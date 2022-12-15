WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 14, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 9-Dec-22 8-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10803 0.10795 0.108278 0.108249
Euro 0.79495 0.795207 0.794528 0.793699
Japanese yen 0.005471 0.005505 0.005497 0.005525
U.K. pound 0.926612 0.92429 0.922898 0.918537
U.S. dollar 0.753864 0.752894 0.752465 0.754538
Algerian dinar 0.005474 0.005463 0.005465 0.00547
Australian dollar 0.509235 0.510387 0.511074 0.506748
Botswana pula 0.057972 0.058274 0.058617 0.058703
Brazilian real 0.143149 0.141895 0.143628 0.144867
Brunei dollar 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993
Canadian dollar 0.55648 0.551248 0.552065 0.555543
Chilean peso 0.000877 0.000874 0.000856
Czech koruna 0.032734 0.032712 0.032706 0.032626
Danish krone 0.106861 0.106913 0.106822 0.106706
Indian rupee 0.009114 0.00911 0.009153 0.00917
Israeli New Shekel 0.219593 0.219631 0.220019 0.219279
Korean won 0.000575 0.000576 0.00057 0.000572
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45718 2.45402 2.45858
Malaysian ringgit 0.17 0.170396 0.171061 0.171252
Mauritian rupee 0.017249 0.017146 0.017149 0.017256
Mexican peso 0.038373 0.037967 0.038354
New Zealand dollar 0.482058 0.480873 0.479734 0.478415
Norwegian krone 0.075942 0.075341 0.075422 0.075677
Omani rial 1.96063 1.95811 1.96239
Peruvian sol 0.196681
Philippine peso 0.013571 0.013622 0.013531
Polish zloty 0.169305 0.169479 0.169661 0.168574
Qatari riyal 0.207105 0.206839 0.207291
Russian ruble 0.011926 0.011995 0.012062 0.012059
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20103 0.200772 0.20121
Singapore dollar 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993
South African rand 0.042791 0.043028 0.043847 0.043866
Swedish krona 0.073179 0.072756 0.072961 0.072784
Swiss franc 0.804508 0.807956 0.80689 0.801293
Thai baht 0.021673 0.021633 0.021683
Trinidadian dollar 0.111677 0.111629 0.111655 0.111863
U.A.E. dirham 0.205273 0.205009 0.205456
Uruguayan peso 0.019488 0.0194 0.019357 0.019333
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments