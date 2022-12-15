WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 14, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 9-Dec-22 8-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10803 0.10795 0.108278 0.108249 Euro 0.79495 0.795207 0.794528 0.793699 Japanese yen 0.005471 0.005505 0.005497 0.005525 U.K. pound 0.926612 0.92429 0.922898 0.918537 U.S. dollar 0.753864 0.752894 0.752465 0.754538 Algerian dinar 0.005474 0.005463 0.005465 0.00547 Australian dollar 0.509235 0.510387 0.511074 0.506748 Botswana pula 0.057972 0.058274 0.058617 0.058703 Brazilian real 0.143149 0.141895 0.143628 0.144867 Brunei dollar 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993 Canadian dollar 0.55648 0.551248 0.552065 0.555543 Chilean peso 0.000877 0.000874 0.000856 Czech koruna 0.032734 0.032712 0.032706 0.032626 Danish krone 0.106861 0.106913 0.106822 0.106706 Indian rupee 0.009114 0.00911 0.009153 0.00917 Israeli New Shekel 0.219593 0.219631 0.220019 0.219279 Korean won 0.000575 0.000576 0.00057 0.000572 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45718 2.45402 2.45858 Malaysian ringgit 0.17 0.170396 0.171061 0.171252 Mauritian rupee 0.017249 0.017146 0.017149 0.017256 Mexican peso 0.038373 0.037967 0.038354 New Zealand dollar 0.482058 0.480873 0.479734 0.478415 Norwegian krone 0.075942 0.075341 0.075422 0.075677 Omani rial 1.96063 1.95811 1.96239 Peruvian sol 0.196681 Philippine peso 0.013571 0.013622 0.013531 Polish zloty 0.169305 0.169479 0.169661 0.168574 Qatari riyal 0.207105 0.206839 0.207291 Russian ruble 0.011926 0.011995 0.012062 0.012059 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20103 0.200772 0.20121 Singapore dollar 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993 South African rand 0.042791 0.043028 0.043847 0.043866 Swedish krona 0.073179 0.072756 0.072961 0.072784 Swiss franc 0.804508 0.807956 0.80689 0.801293 Thai baht 0.021673 0.021633 0.021683 Trinidadian dollar 0.111677 0.111629 0.111655 0.111863 U.A.E. dirham 0.205273 0.205009 0.205456 Uruguayan peso 0.019488 0.0194 0.019357 0.019333 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

