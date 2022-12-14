AGL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
ANL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
AVN 74.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.57%)
EPCL 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
GGGL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.81%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.06%)
TREET 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TRG 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.21%)
UNITY 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.13%)
WAVES 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 10.6 (0.26%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 66.8 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,744 Increased By 29.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 41.2 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Outgoing South Korea coach Bento bids emotional farewell

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2022 12:31pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SEOUL: Paulo Bento has bid an emotional farewell to South Korea, calling his four years as coach of the national football team a “beautiful experience which I will never forget”.

The Portuguese former international midfielder took the Koreans to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil last week.

The 53-year-old said in the immediate aftermath that he would not be staying on as coach.

“I am especially thankful to all the players, due to their professionalism, work ethic and their behaviour,” Bento said in a statement late Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on his reign.

“They gave me the opportunity to have one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, which I will never forget.”

Messi World Cup magic: Pakistani neighbourhood goes mad for Argentina

Bento added: “Personally I have no words to thank you all for the respect, affection and support you showed during this amazing experience.”

South Korea will name Bento’s replacement by February, Yonhap news agency said.

Paulo Bento FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Outgoing South Korea coach Bento bids emotional farewell

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place as Pakistan's forex reserves suffer

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

Oil slips as US crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

Read more stories