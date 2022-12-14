AGL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
ANL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
AVN 74.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
FLYNG 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.58%)
TREET 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TRG 137.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
UNITY 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.26%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 15,196 Increased By 45.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,689 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $76.55

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 11:49am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $76.55 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $77.62. The current bounce shows no sign of completion.

The part of this bounce from $72.78 consists of five mini waves.

The wave 5 is yet to unfold towards $76.55-$77.62 range. Support is at $74.17, a break below which could be followed by a drop towards $72.04-$73.26 range.

Such a drop would confirm the continuation of the downtrend from $83.34.

The trend is riding on a wave C which is expected to travel to $63.20.

On the daily chart, oil is heading towards $77.24.

Oil slips as US crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

However, the downtrend from $123.68 remains steady.

It is expected to extend to $62.89, close to $63.20 (hourly chart), as suggested by a projection analysis.

US crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest resistance at $76.55

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place, as Pakistan forex reserves suffer

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories