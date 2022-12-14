US oil may retest resistance at $76.55

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $76.55 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $77.62. The current bounce shows no sign of completion.

The part of this bounce from $72.78 consists of five mini waves.

The wave 5 is yet to unfold towards $76.55-$77.62 range. Support is at $74.17, a break below which could be followed by a drop towards $72.04-$73.26 range.

Such a drop would confirm the continuation of the downtrend from $83.34.

The trend is riding on a wave C which is expected to travel to $63.20.

On the daily chart, oil is heading towards $77.24.

Oil slips as US crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

However, the downtrend from $123.68 remains steady.

It is expected to extend to $62.89, close to $63.20 (hourly chart), as suggested by a projection analysis.