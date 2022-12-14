AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suleman Shehbaz granted 14-day protective bail

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in two separate cases of money laundering and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Tuesday, heard the petition moved by Suleman and disposed of the matter after granting him 14-day protective bail.

During the hearing, Amjad Pervaiz, representing Suleman, contended that on account of an imminent threat of arrest the petitioner is not able to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction, therefore, he may be granted protective bail.

After granting bail the bench disposed of the matter.

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan two days ago after four years of self-exile in London, is an accused in a money laundering case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated him in an assets-beyond-means reference. He has been declared a proclaimed offender in both cases.

Last week, the IHC bench had barred the two authorities from arresting Suleman in the assets-beyond-means reference while hearing his petition for protective bail that would enable him to surrender before a trial court.

However, the IHC had previously observed that protective bail could not be granted without the physical presence of the accused and directed Suleman to surrender before the IHC by December 13.

For bail in the FIA case, Suleman appeared before the IHC alongside his lawyer Amjad Pervez who informed the IHC that his client was to appear before a special court in Lahore, which is hearing the Rs16 billion money laundering case against him.

Later, Suleman appeared before a division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice SardarEjazIshaq Khan, to seek protective bail in the NAB reference. His lawyer also attended the hearing, where Suleman’s protective bail was approved for 14 days.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34, and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Suleman. However, in its report submitted to the court, the FIA had stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad.

In June 2020, the NAB seized Suleman’s shares amounting to Rs2billion in 16 companies along with cash worth Rs4.1 million held in three bank accounts as well as 10 marlas agricultural land and pieces of land spreading over 209 kanals.

The NAB had also alleged that assets worth Rs3.3 billion had been identified back then as illegally accumulated by Suleman, his brother Hamza Shehbaz and their father Shehbaz Sharif.

An accountability court in Lahore declared him a proclaimed offender in October 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Shehbaz Sharif Islamabad High Court Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Chief Justice Aamer Farooq Suleman Shehbaz

Comments

1000 characters

Suleman Shehbaz granted 14-day protective bail

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

SC says misuse of NAO hurt many businesses

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

PM lays foundation stone for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories