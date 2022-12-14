Suleman Shehbaz granted 14-day protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in two separate cases of money laundering and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Tuesday, heard the petition moved by Suleman and disposed of the matter after granting him 14-day protective bail.

During the hearing, Amjad Pervaiz, representing Suleman, contended that on account of an imminent threat of arrest the petitioner is not able to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction, therefore, he may be granted protective bail.

After granting bail the bench disposed of the matter.

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan two days ago after four years of self-exile in London, is an accused in a money laundering case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated him in an assets-beyond-means reference. He has been declared a proclaimed offender in both cases.

Last week, the IHC bench had barred the two authorities from arresting Suleman in the assets-beyond-means reference while hearing his petition for protective bail that would enable him to surrender before a trial court.

However, the IHC had previously observed that protective bail could not be granted without the physical presence of the accused and directed Suleman to surrender before the IHC by December 13.

For bail in the FIA case, Suleman appeared before the IHC alongside his lawyer Amjad Pervez who informed the IHC that his client was to appear before a special court in Lahore, which is hearing the Rs16 billion money laundering case against him.

Later, Suleman appeared before a division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice SardarEjazIshaq Khan, to seek protective bail in the NAB reference. His lawyer also attended the hearing, where Suleman’s protective bail was approved for 14 days.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34, and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Suleman. However, in its report submitted to the court, the FIA had stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad.

In June 2020, the NAB seized Suleman’s shares amounting to Rs2billion in 16 companies along with cash worth Rs4.1 million held in three bank accounts as well as 10 marlas agricultural land and pieces of land spreading over 209 kanals.

The NAB had also alleged that assets worth Rs3.3 billion had been identified back then as illegally accumulated by Suleman, his brother Hamza Shehbaz and their father Shehbaz Sharif.

An accountability court in Lahore declared him a proclaimed offender in October 2019.

