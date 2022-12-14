Temperature likely to drop suddenly by next week: PMD official

LAHORE: Temperature is likely to witness a sudden drop to 4C from existing 12C by early next week with the impact of Siberian cold wave in the country.

The Siberian cold wave is likely to set in by 20th of December that would lead to dry cold weather all around. The Siberian city of Yakutsk had hit a low of -64.4C in February 1891, but the average highs in the winter are rarely above -30C.

Generally, the westerly winds bring rains near the end of November and the start of December resulting in cold weather across Pakistan. However, at present, these winds are passing through over 10,000 meter from the sky level since early December, thus faded out the hopes of rain and a timely start of winter this year. Accordingly, the Met office has now attached all its hopes with the Siberian waves which are likely to set in by the next week.

Shahid Abbas, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said the start of winter has been delayed due to the high altitude westerly winds this year. He said the year 2022 has already witnessed a number of abnormalities, including transformation of last winter directly to summer without spring season, excessive monsoon rains from July onwards, inundating 33 million Pakistanis in the Southern part of the country, and now undue delay in the start of winter season due to the high altitude westerly winds. The agriculture experts believe that the absence of rains in these two months could lead to a shortfall in the production of Kharif crops.

The Director PMD said the winter season has already matured without the advent of cold spell as a delay in rains has kept the minimum temperature high. However, the upcoming Siberian wave would carry the desired impact on the temperature that may lead to a sudden drop and eventually a rise in respiratory diseases and pneumonia fever. Therefore, he said, everyone should avoid to get exposed to chill wind and preferably wear mask for at least next one month, said health experts.

Meanwhile, the phenomenon of dust pollution has been over due to the suspension of stubble burning. The city of Lahore has been listed down to number six among the countries facing pollution worldwide.

The second-hand clothing market trades are also waiting anxiously for the upcoming Siberian cold spell ahead of Christmas to sell out their stocks.

