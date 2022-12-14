Construction industry plays important role in economy: Tessori

KARACHI: Sindh Governor, Muhammad Kamran Tessori has said that the construction industry plays an important role in economic prosperity of the country. He was speaking at a reception in his honor hosted by Chairman HMR Group, Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi at HMR Waterfront Head Office here on Thursday.

Tessori said the construction industry generates economic activities and provides job opportunities. He said many countries in the region have made good progress in last three decades. “All of us have witnessed Dubai transforming into a beautiful city out of a desert, so why can’t we beautify the city of ours”, he said.

He said the basic thing is intention. “When there is a will, there is a way. Make commitment and efforts to change this city into a modern town, and soon you will be able to show this city to others with a pride”, he said.

He said the government’s job is to reward those who want to do good things and make efforts to bring out positive change in the society. “We must keep on doing good things with positive intentions,” he added.

He was of the view that if this city develops, then the province and the country will develop. He said the doors of the Governor House are open to all for 24 hours, adding that the Governor House will provide all possible help for the development of Karachi. “We all should play our role to make Karachi a beautiful and green city,” he said.

He asked the business community to come forward and play their role for development and beautification of Karachi.

Governor Tessori pointed out that many countries who got freedom after Pakistan, have already became developed nations.

He said that the projects like HMR Waterfront would be a useful venture for the country’s economy, enhancing its financial status. In his address Haji Rafiq Pardesi said that HMR Waterfront is a result of hundred years’ struggle. The governor is a man of commitment, a true Mujahid. “We are determined to use every possible way for the development of this city and country”, he said.

Elaborating further, he said that the HMR Waterfront project has been designed by the best architects of the world. “This is a gated community and we are willing to give quick possession to the people to make their life easier.”

The event was attended by Sajid Hassan, Yasin Malik, Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai, Ahmed Bakhshi, Rafique Sulaman, and dignitaries from different walks of life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022