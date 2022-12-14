SSUET awards full scholarship to woman cricketer

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) has given a scholarship to national cricketer Syeda Aroob Shah for the promotion of cricket.

She will get free education at Sir Syed university and the total expenditure of education is around Rs10 lakhs for ten years that the university will bear.

Syeda Aroob Shah has represented Pakistan in five T20 and two One-Day International matches. Aroob Shah will lead Pakistan in the Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be held in South Africa next year.

Aroob Shah met Chancellor of Sir Syed University Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali. She thanked them for awarding her full 100 percent scholarship.

“It is better for bright future. Although cricket is my passion, yet education is important. Achievements without education are meaningless,” she said.

Chancellor Javaid Anwar said that Aroob Shah is the pride of Pakistan cricket. One can assess her talent and abilities as she made her debut at the age of 15 years. Giving her full scholarship is also a matter of pride for us. He said that Sir Syed University gives importance to sports and our students participate in 18 different sports.

University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University is providing free education to sportspersons under the sports policy.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the doors of Sir Syed University are open for talented players of hockey, football and other sports including cricket.

