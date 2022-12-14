AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSUET awards full scholarship to woman cricketer

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) has given a scholarship to national cricketer Syeda Aroob Shah for the promotion of cricket.

She will get free education at Sir Syed university and the total expenditure of education is around Rs10 lakhs for ten years that the university will bear.

Syeda Aroob Shah has represented Pakistan in five T20 and two One-Day International matches. Aroob Shah will lead Pakistan in the Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be held in South Africa next year.

Aroob Shah met Chancellor of Sir Syed University Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali. She thanked them for awarding her full 100 percent scholarship.

“It is better for bright future. Although cricket is my passion, yet education is important. Achievements without education are meaningless,” she said.

Chancellor Javaid Anwar said that Aroob Shah is the pride of Pakistan cricket. One can assess her talent and abilities as she made her debut at the age of 15 years. Giving her full scholarship is also a matter of pride for us. He said that Sir Syed University gives importance to sports and our students participate in 18 different sports.

University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University is providing free education to sportspersons under the sports policy.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the doors of Sir Syed University are open for talented players of hockey, football and other sports including cricket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Scholarship Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Syeda Aroob Shah woman cricketer

Comments

1000 characters

SSUET awards full scholarship to woman cricketer

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

SC says misuse of NAO hurt many businesses

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

PM lays foundation stone for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories