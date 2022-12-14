KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 13, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
204,189,124 124,177,996 5,059,118,149 2,765,595,419
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 501,826,020 (365,735,756) 136,090,264
Local Individuals 3,157,275,187 (3,307,219,943) (149,944,756)
Local Corporates 1,631,777,865 (1,617,923,374) 13,854,492
