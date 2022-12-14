AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 13, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
204,189,124            124,177,996         5,059,118,149          2,765,595,419
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      501,826,020       (365,735,756)       136,090,264
Local Individuals           3,157,275,187     (3,307,219,943)     (149,944,756)
Local Corporates            1,631,777,865     (1,617,923,374)        13,854,492
===============================================================================

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

