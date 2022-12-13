England beat Pakistan by 26 runs, win series

LAHORE: England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the IInd test in Multan on Monday, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This was England’s first test series win in Pakistan since 2000-01.

Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan were all out for 328 in the second session on day four of the IInd test on Monday. Saud Shakeel remained top scorer for Pakistan with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60. Mark Wood picked of the England bowlers, claiming 4-65.

Wood grabbed prized scalp of left-hander Saud Shakeel (94) who missed on his maiden Test hundred before lunch. Saud’s patient, third successive half century in just over five hours nearly pulled off Pakistan’s highest-ever successful chase in a home Test after the hosts resumed on the fourth day on 198-4, needing a further 157. Saud shared 80-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz (45) before Wood struck in his first over with the second new ball. He first had Nawaz caught down the leg side off a short ball and then ended Saud’s defiance with another short ball in the same area.

Wicket-keeper Ollie Pope took a low catch down the leg side after Wood got Shakeel tangled. The third umpire, Joel Wilson of the West Indies, ruled in the bowler’s favour after viewing several replays, after on-field umpire Aleem Dar referred the decision with a soft signal of out. Resuming the fourth day with an overnight score of 198 for four with still 157 required, Pakistan lost Faheem Ashraf (10) in the day’s sixth over when Joe Root had the lefthander caught at slip as Stokes chose to deploy spinners from one end.

