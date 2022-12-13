AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
VLSFO cash premium extends losses

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022
NEW DELHI Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market weakened for a fourth straight session, with no trades emerging on Monday. The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential fell by more than $4 to a premium of $11.55 a tonne to Singapore quotes.

There were several offers in the physical markets but bidders remained absent.

The 380-cst HSFO cash differential fell by 36 cents to a discount of 21 cents a tonne on Monday.

India’s HPCL offered 25,000 tonnes of vacuum gas oil (VGO) for delivery during Dec. 27-31 in a tender that closed on Dec. 8, market sources said.

