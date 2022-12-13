KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 300,599 tonnes of cargo comprising 206,202 tonnes of import cargo and 94,397 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 206,202 comprised of 135,894 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 26,464 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 43,844 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 94,397 tonnes comprised of 92,815 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 1,582 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 10140 containers comprising of 5372 containers import and 4768 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1275 of 20’s and 1881 of 40’s loaded while 11 of 20’s and 162 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1377 of 20’s and 835 of 40’s loaded containers while 97 of 20’s and 812 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 10 ships namely, Esl kabir, Al Salam II, Ssl Brahmaputra, Msc Erminia, Yantian Express, Green Pole, Cma Cgm Tosca, Tarlan, MT Shalamar & Fairchem Katana have berthed at Karachi Port.

More or less, 12 ships namely Osaka, Hg Drawin, New Courage, Aurochs, Hyundai Hongkong, Independent Spirit, Esl Kabir, Valentine, Msc Erminia, X-Press Anglesey, Tarlan & Szczecin Trader have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, CMA CGM Fidelio and Al-Deebal left the port on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 73,250 tonnes comprising 58,596 tonnes imports cargo and 14,654 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,688 Containers (826 TEUs Imports and 862 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, FSM and MSC Ermina & another ship, Lana carrying LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at SSGC and QICT respectively on Monday 12thDecember-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022