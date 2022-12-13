German firm shows interest in waste-to-energy plant in Lahore

LAHORE: A team of investors led by Carsten Wenske, the CEO of German firm Innovative Techno Plus, met Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday and showed willingness for a waste-to-energy project in Lahore and also expressed interest in investing in solar panel manufacturing.

“Cheap electricity will be provided by the waste-to-energy project and the Punjab cabinet has already approved the expression of interest for the project,” the chief minister said, adding: “The electricity so generated will be directly supplied to industrial estates and the project will be taken forward on a fast track.”

The CM added that criminal negligence was committed during the PML-N tenure by not paying attention to the waste-to-energy projects. “It has also been decided to convert the street lights system to solar power under a private partnership mode. The commissioner’s office, sports grounds and other institutions will also be converted to solar energy and a transmission and Distribution Company will be established for the transmission of electricity in Punjab,” the CM stated.

Moreover, talking to the former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul, the CM reiterated to side with Chairman PTI and added that those who create misunderstandings will fail as before. “Our alliance is stronger than ever,” he said, adding: “The 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan.”

The CM maintained that timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives. Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration as the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility, he said.

