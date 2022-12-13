AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German firm shows interest in waste-to-energy plant in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: A team of investors led by Carsten Wenske, the CEO of German firm Innovative Techno Plus, met Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday and showed willingness for a waste-to-energy project in Lahore and also expressed interest in investing in solar panel manufacturing.

“Cheap electricity will be provided by the waste-to-energy project and the Punjab cabinet has already approved the expression of interest for the project,” the chief minister said, adding: “The electricity so generated will be directly supplied to industrial estates and the project will be taken forward on a fast track.”

The CM added that criminal negligence was committed during the PML-N tenure by not paying attention to the waste-to-energy projects. “It has also been decided to convert the street lights system to solar power under a private partnership mode. The commissioner’s office, sports grounds and other institutions will also be converted to solar energy and a transmission and Distribution Company will be established for the transmission of electricity in Punjab,” the CM stated.

Moreover, talking to the former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul, the CM reiterated to side with Chairman PTI and added that those who create misunderstandings will fail as before. “Our alliance is stronger than ever,” he said, adding: “The 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan.”

The CM maintained that timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives. Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration as the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PMLN German firm

Comments

1000 characters

German firm shows interest in waste-to-energy plant in Lahore

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

ADB approves $554m financing package

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

ECB to raise scrutiny of banks’ credit risk, funding

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

Read more stories