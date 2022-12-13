KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 12, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
190,067,238 117,881,890 5,045,610,195 3,579,803,078
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 471,606,056 (1,290,214,499) (818,608,442)
Local Individuals 2,280,450,302 (2,372,803,772) -92,353,469
Local Corporates 2,331,189,539 (1,420,227,627) 910,961,911
