Dec 10, 2022
England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2022 12:13pm
Photo: AFP
MULTAN: England spinner Jack Leach dismissed Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel for his 100th Test wicket on day two of the second match on Saturday.

The 31-year-old lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson ran towards his left to hold on to a difficult chance.

Leach has achieved the milestone in his 31st Test.

Resuming at 107-2, Pakistan were 158-4 when Shakeel was dismissed for 63 – his second half-century in as many Tests.

Abrar claims seven on debut, Babar leads Pakistan’s reply in Multan

England were bowled out for 281 in their first innings on Friday.

The tourists – playing Tests for the first time in Pakistan since 2005 – lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

Jack Leach PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Test wickets

