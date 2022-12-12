AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
Dec 12, 2022
Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:49am
RABAT: Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country’s Wednesday World Cup semi-final game against France, the airline said on Monday.

The flights would depart on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

To the delight of Moroccans, and not just soccer fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

Passengers on the promotionally priced round trips will add to thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.

