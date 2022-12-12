China reports 8,838 new COVID cases for Dec 11 vs 10,815 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 8,838 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 11, of which 2,240 were symptomatic and 6,598 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 10,815 new cases a day earlier – 2,338 symptomatic and 8,477 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 8,626 new local cases, of which 2,171 were symptomatic and 6,455 were asymptomatic, down from 10,597 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 11, mainland China had confirmed 365,312 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 528 symptomatic and 609 asymptomatic cases, compared with 784 symptomatic and 877 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 11 symptomatic cases and 120 asymptomatic cases, compared with 4 symptomatic cases and 197 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 414 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 599 asymptomatic cases, compared with 264 symptomatic and 817 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 101 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,744 asymptomatic cases, compared with 141 symptomatic and 1,846 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.