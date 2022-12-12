AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
MLCF 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.91%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
TRG 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.56%)
UNITY 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.71%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 15,360 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,724 Increased By 25.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,417 Increased By 14.2 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 8,838 new COVID cases for Dec 11 vs 10,815 a day earlier

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:18am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China reported 8,838 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 11, of which 2,240 were symptomatic and 6,598 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 10,815 new cases a day earlier – 2,338 symptomatic and 8,477 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 8,626 new local cases, of which 2,171 were symptomatic and 6,455 were asymptomatic, down from 10,597 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 11, mainland China had confirmed 365,312 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 528 symptomatic and 609 asymptomatic cases, compared with 784 symptomatic and 877 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 11 symptomatic cases and 120 asymptomatic cases, compared with 4 symptomatic cases and 197 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 414 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 599 asymptomatic cases, compared with 264 symptomatic and 817 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 101 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,744 asymptomatic cases, compared with 141 symptomatic and 1,846 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

China National Health Commission China’s COVID 19

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 8,838 new COVID cases for Dec 11 vs 10,815 a day earlier

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories