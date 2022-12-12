AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
Quota of wheat to be enhanced for big cities: CM

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the second meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat at CM office here on Sunday.

Wheat release policy, issuance of its quota came under consideration afresh along with available stock of wheat and its needs were reviewed.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government by adopting an effective strategy saved Rs 55 billion in wheat sector during a period of one month. He said that rupees two billion extra were also being saved by imposing financial discipline, saying that it had been decided to enhance quota of wheat in big cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The CM outlined that the Punjab government was strictly adhering to its policy to make itself self- sufficient in the production of wheat for being an agricultural province. He directed to impart awareness to the farmers about usage of such seeds yielding more wheat production, saying that no stoppage should arise with regard to provision of wheat to the people.

Secretary food and director food apprised the chair about available wheat stock position and its needs.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretaries of Food, Agriculture, Finance, Former President Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, Director Food and other officials attended the meeting.

