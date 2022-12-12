AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
Autobiography of Salim Saifullah launched

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
PESHAWAR: Autobiography of the senior politician and renowned businessman Salim Saifullah Khan has been launched in the shape of a 318 pages book titled ‘Zindagi Tera Shukria’ (Thanks to Life).

The launching ceremony was held in a local hotel with former Chairman Senate Wasim Sajjad as chief guest while Lt General Ali Kuli Khan Khattak (retd) presided over the book launching session.

Salim Saifullah Khan was born in affluent family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 7, 1948. His father Barrister Saifullah Khan was a renowned lawyer, politician and businessman of his era while his mother Kulsoom Saifullah was also belong to well-known political family.

He has got his early education from Peshawar and later for higher education went to the United States of America and obtained B.Sc (Mechanical) degree from Karnigi Malyun University (Pester berg).

After return to Pakistan he joined his mother to assist her in running their family business and also joined various business related associations.

The book covers the business, political and social activities of the Saifullah family since last one century started by his grand-father Khan Faizullah Khan, who was a renowned contractor of 1900s.

The father of the writer joined business after quitting practice in 1940 as lawyer and revived a sick public sector ‘Frontier Processing Industry’ which set a new example of success while another company namely ‘KK & Company’ which was under the proprietorship of his father Barrister Saifullah Khan and his maternal grand-father Mohammad Kuli Khan Khattak.

The book also have special chapters on the political and social welfare oriented activities of his mother Kulsoom Saifullah Khan, who was elected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the general elections of 1970 along with her son Hamayun Saifullah Khan.

Autobiography Salim Saifullah Zindagi Tera Shukria Lt General Ali Kuli Khan Khattak (retd)

