AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 5.9 (0.14%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,746 Increased By 47.8 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,418 Increased By 15.6 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt decides to rationalise arms licence fee

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to rationalise fee of arms licences and allow retired civil officers to get gratis arms licences like the retired officers of Armed Forces, official sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet, in its meeting held on November 29, 2022 when the minutes of Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) came under consideration which included the case titled “draft Pakistan Arms Rules, 2022”.

During discussion, it was observed that arms licences’ issuance and renewal fees had been raised exorbitantly, which needed to be rationalized. It was also suggested that the retired civil officers should also be entitled to gratis arms licences as allowed the retired Armed Forces commissioned officers.

The Cabinet ratified the CCLC decision of ”draft Pakistan Arms Rules, 2022” with the following stipulations: (i) the fee structure for initial grant of licence and its subsequent renewal shall be rationalized; (ii) the civil officers shall also be entitled to gratis licences as being allowed to the retired Armed Force commissioned officers; and (iii) Ministry of Interior shall move summary for fee rationalization and civil officers entitlement separately for approval by circulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Cabinet armed forces CCLC arms licence fee arms licence

Comments

1000 characters

Govt decides to rationalise arms licence fee

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories