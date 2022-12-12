Govt decides to rationalise arms licence fee

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to rationalise fee of arms licences and allow retired civil officers to get gratis arms licences like the retired officers of Armed Forces, official sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet, in its meeting held on November 29, 2022 when the minutes of Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) came under consideration which included the case titled “draft Pakistan Arms Rules, 2022”.

During discussion, it was observed that arms licences’ issuance and renewal fees had been raised exorbitantly, which needed to be rationalized. It was also suggested that the retired civil officers should also be entitled to gratis arms licences as allowed the retired Armed Forces commissioned officers.

The Cabinet ratified the CCLC decision of ”draft Pakistan Arms Rules, 2022” with the following stipulations: (i) the fee structure for initial grant of licence and its subsequent renewal shall be rationalized; (ii) the civil officers shall also be entitled to gratis licences as being allowed to the retired Armed Force commissioned officers; and (iii) Ministry of Interior shall move summary for fee rationalization and civil officers entitlement separately for approval by circulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022