Khuhro pays tribute to Bhutto, Benazir

HYDERABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter Nisar Ahmad Khuhro has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave awareness to the people that they were the real source of power.

He said Bhutto gave them courage to voice for their rights and also gave them rights in his government. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto served people and sacrificed her life for them.

He was addressing a public meeting held at Shah Bulri Karim, Tando Muhammad Khan.

He said that in 1987, he as political worker started his journey under the leadership of Benazir Bhutto. He said he had regrets that he did not join the PPP in the era of Zulfikar Bhutto.

Khuhro said that PPP believes in serving people. He said that now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is our leader. He said we all would pay homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 15th death anniversary.

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in his address said that the person for whom people were gathered here had sacrificed her life for the people. He said that today, the reigns of the party were in the hands of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto was the best foreign minister of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, MPA Imdad Ali Patafi, MPA Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Javed Nayab Laghari, Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Sarfraz Rajar PPP District President of Sanghar Ali Hassan Hingorjo, MPA Abdul Karim Soomro, General Secretary PPP Tando Mohammad Khan Khurram Karim Soomro and others also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022