AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
FNEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
GGGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.8%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 15,365 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,705 Increased By 6.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 9.2 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four killed as bus overturns

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

SUKKUR: At least four people including a woman were killed and eight others including women were injured when a bus carrying wedding party turned turtle due to over speeding here on Sunday.

According to details, a bus carrying wedding party of Odh community overturned due to reckless driving near Ghotki area of Sukkur.

Four people including Mai Boli, More s/o Shehwak Mil, moviemaker Adeel and another person were killed in the accident while Mai Sourath, Minthar, Dadlo, Arbelo, Sehno Gulshan among others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to civil hospital where according to medics condition of the wounded people was stable.

civil hospital Odh community reckless driving

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed as bus overturns

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Read more stories