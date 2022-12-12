Four killed as bus overturns

SUKKUR: At least four people including a woman were killed and eight others including women were injured when a bus carrying wedding party turned turtle due to over speeding here on Sunday.

According to details, a bus carrying wedding party of Odh community overturned due to reckless driving near Ghotki area of Sukkur.

Four people including Mai Boli, More s/o Shehwak Mil, moviemaker Adeel and another person were killed in the accident while Mai Sourath, Minthar, Dadlo, Arbelo, Sehno Gulshan among others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to civil hospital where according to medics condition of the wounded people was stable.