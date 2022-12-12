AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.21%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.78 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
UNITY 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 35.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,423 Increased By 20.9 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lockerbie plane bombing suspect taken into US custody

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON /WASHINGTON: A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish and US law enforcement officials said on Sunday.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was taken into custody about two years after former US Attorney General Bill Barr first announced the United States filed charges against him.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Sunday that the United States has custody of the suspect. Mas’ud is expected to make his initial court appearance in a federal court in Washington.

Details about the timing of the hearing will be forthcoming, the spokesperson added.

Court documents described Mas’ud as an expert bombmaker who joined Libya’s External Security Organization intelligence service in the 1970s and took part in a number of operations outside Libya, reaching the rank of colonel.

US US law enforcement US custody Libyan man Lockerbie plane bombing

Comments

1000 characters

Lockerbie plane bombing suspect taken into US custody

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Read more stories