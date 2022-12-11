6 killed, 17 injured in Chaman by Afghan border forces’ unprovoked firing: ISPR

At least six people were killed and 17 others were injured as a result of "unprovoked and indiscriminate fire" on the civilian population in Balochistan’s Chaman district by Afghan border forces, the military's media affairs wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used in the firing by Afghan forces.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the statement said.

It added that Pakistani authorities have approached their counterparts in Kabul to highlight the “severity” of the situation, demanding “strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan, says ISPR

Earlier, district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Medical Superintendent Dr Maalik told Aaj News that the deceased included two minors, adding that eight of the injured people had been shifted to Quetta for further treatment. He said an emergency had been declared in the hospital.

According to Aaj News, the Chaman border also known as the Friendship Gate (FS) was closed for trade and movement of people following the incident.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concern over the incident. “I hope the federal government will ensure an immediate and effective solution to this problem at the diplomatic level.”

He ordered the district administration of Chaman to provide full support to the people affected.