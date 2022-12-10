AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
KP chief collector Customs visits Azakhel Dry Port

Amjad Ali Shah Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:35am
PESHAWAR: Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem visited the Azakhel Dry Port, District Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. He was accompanied by Collector Customs (Appraisement) Amjadur Rehman and other senior officials.

While talking to a group of reporters during his visit he said the capacity and placement of more than 1000 containers were available currently at Azakhel Dry Port.

He said that industrial cargo has also been included here at the dry port from 2021, which has been handled by Customs authorities.

Earlier, Chief Collector Muhammad Saleem on the occasion conducted inspection of all containers and get information from the deputed staff about clearance process of the containers.

He told media that dry port is recently established in Azakhel, District Nowshera and his visit was aimed to check facilities at the dry port.

Muhammad Saleem expressed high optimism that more facilities will be ensured within next one month at the Azakhel Dry Port.

The senior Customs official said that Customs staff handled industrial cargo in an efficient way.

Most cargo/shipments were cleared at Karachi Port, but this is the first time that industrial cargo in a large number also came here at Azakhel Dry Port, the chief collector told the media.

